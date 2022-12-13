Energy Alert
Dec. 13: What you need to know

Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are still on track to have a good dose of rainfall later today. Severe weather will stay well south of our area. The better rain chances will come in the second half of the day, with the heaviest rain coming closer to sunset into the evening. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely, with some isolated areas seeing higher amounts.

We could see another wave of showers on Wednesday, but it will be much lighter than what we see this evening. We will end the week with dry, sunny weather, but temperatures will be much cooler. Very cold air still looks to be possible next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A bird’s eye view of airports across Arkansas won’t reveal the problems planes are having when they touch down. Because when they touch down many won’t have a place to rest.

Hate crimes are on the rise. Leaving many that consider themselves minorities fearing for their lives. Some are too scared to go to a restaurant or simply pick up groceries.

Agricultural experts say shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry as bird flu flies across the state of Missouri.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is set to announce a “major scientific breakthrough” Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

