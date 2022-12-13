Donation providing more fresh, nutritious meals for local food pantry

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - This time of year can be hard on those who can’t provide for their families, but local farmers have found a way to help.

America’s Farmers Grow Communities has partnered with local farmers to provide grants for nonprofits and schools.

The program lets farmers enroll for a chance to direct a donation to a local nonprofit organization or school of their choice.

According to a social media post, Jackson County farmer Robert Gilliaum donated $5,000 to The Wardell Pennington Memorial Food Pantry.

What does this mean for Newport and Jackson County?

The funds will go towards purchasing fresh and nutritious meals for families and children in need.

