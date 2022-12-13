Drought Assessment Committee meets on Tuesday to discuss drought status in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will hold its fourth meeting to discuss the status of the state’s drought, as well as any recommended changes to the ongoing coordinated state and federal response.

The Drought Assessment Committee will meet virtually at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed via Webex. The Webex link is below.

Executive Order 22-04 Drought Alert, signed by Governor Mike Parson in July, instructs the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to convene the special committee to help guide the state’s drought response. The committee is composed of representatives from state and federal partner agencies who provide information, recommendations and coordination to mitigate the impacts of the drought. Executive Order 22-04 declared a drought alert for 53 Missouri counties that are in severe or extreme drought. Executive Order 22-07 extended Missouri’s drought alert until March 1, 2023, to continue to address issues outlined by the state’s Drought Assessment Committee.

Updated drought information, including a link to the national drought conditions reporting survey and a U.S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri, and much more, is available by clicking on the link below.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.