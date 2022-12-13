Energy Alert
‘I do love these kids:’ Nettleton Junior High School teacher honored as Teacher of Month


Before the doors close on this semester and many take a break from learning, we want to honor Kathy Byrd as this month's Teacher of the Month.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - December’s Teacher of the Month might have an avian name, but her colleagues can attest she’s busy as a bee keeping students entertained and educated.

You have to make a decent walk down the halls of Nettleton Middle School to find Kathy Byrd.

While she’s technically identified as the creative media teacher, Byrd does a little of everything, according to those who nominated her.

Her students say Byrd is beyond deserving of the Teacher of the Month award.

“She teaches out-of-the-box. She makes assignments fun, but she also makes it to where you learn a lot more than just like giving you a book and like read it or something like that,” said student Gabbi Tucker. “She has fun ways of learning, and you learn a lot from her.”

Byrd has taught for 39 years, 27 of those in the Nettleton School District.

She began her career in New Hampshire before moving to Maryland.

At first, she said she was a little skeptical when her husband, who was stationed in the Navy, suggested they move to his home state of Arkansas.

But, it turned out, that’s exactly what she needed.

As for being named Teacher of the Month, Byrd said she was a bit embarrassed.

“I don’t do it to be recognized, to be honest with you. I do it for them,” she said. “It’s fun to make learning fun for them.”

Along the way, she’s learned how to remain positive.

“Years ago we had Manny Scott, he was one of the original Freedom Riders. He came, and I try to remember this, he said even on your worst day, you’re a child’s only hope,” Byrd said. “I always try to keep that in the back of my mind that even when I’m having a bad day or overwhelmed, you got to remember you got to be here for them.”

Being there and being present is her true gift and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

“I do love these kids,” Byrd said.

Take the time to nominate your favorite teacher this holiday. You can find the form here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

