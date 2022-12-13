Jones, Brooks power Memphis to 128-103 win over Atlanta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 Monday night in a game in which both teams were missing key starters.

Santi Aldama scored 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points and a career-best eight blocks for Memphis, which won its sixth straight and moved within a half-game of Western Conference-leading New Orleans.

De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 19 points and Jalen Johnson added 14 points and nine rebounds.

AJ Griffin, who scored the winning basket at the overtime buzzer against Chicago on Sunday, and Aaron Holiday each scored 13 points as the Hawks lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Grizzlies are up against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night at the FedExForum.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.