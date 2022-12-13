Options for workers after an injury

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent string of workplace accidents has left several workers injured.

The options for them after an injury are limited, according to injury law attorney Phillip Wells an attorney at Wells and Wells Law Firm.

“If someone is injured on the job. It’s probably the first time that it’s happened they need to know what their rights are under Arkansas worker’s compensation law,” he said.

The law is called the Exclusive Remedy Doctrine, which is intended to provide workers with immediate assistance.

“The employee gets benefits automatically paid; they don’t have to wait until the end of a claim. They receive immediate payment of reasonable and necessary medical bills. They received immediate payment of disability checks,” Wells said.

Even though the law allows employees to get immediate assistance, Wells said the drawback is that workers cannot sue their employer under the Exclusive Remedy Doctrine.

“The benefit for the employer is that the worker’s comp statutes do not allow an employee to recover for pain and suffering and mental anguish,” he said.

However, even if the law protects employers from being sued, federal law under OSHA or the Occupational Safety Health Administration ensures an employer provides a safe workplace for workers.

“If the employer is found guilty of not providing a safe workplace not the employee but the federal government can fine the employer, can tack sanctions against the employer,” Wells said.

Wells said the law isn’t perfect… but attorneys are there to help those who are affected by an injury in the workplace.

“They need to make sure that they know what available as far as medical care is, medical treatment, vocational rehabilitation,” he said.

Wells recommended those injured on the job to contact an attorney to find out what rights and benefits they are entitled to.

