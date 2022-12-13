Pocahontas to annex 50 acres of land into city limits

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas has seen substantial growth over the last decade.

A public hearing was heard on Dec. 12 regarding around 50 acres of land that Mayor Keith Sutton plans to annex into the city.

“Never was annexed in the city. Going over some records, I wanted to get that annexed as soon as we could due to the fact that if we ever do get our water plant up and going, and we can expand, that’s good property.”

The annexed land is on the industrial side of town, but the big industry has been put on pause due to a water issue.

“Due to our water company, we can’t produce any more water than we’re producing at the moment. Big industry is on hold right now.”

The mayor says a solution to the water issue is in the works but, the city continues to grow.

Mayor Sutton explained there are multiple projects in the works in town.

“We still have several new construction going on right now. We just finished our hangers at the airport, and they have those leased out. They’re looking at T-hangers maybe next, so that shows growth.”

The mayor stressed that Pocahontas is a great place to open a business.

“We have three main highways meet at our Y. We’re in the process of cleaning that area up. Great property for new businesses.”

Sutton said he would like an addition to the restaurant selection in town, and any interested businesses should reach out.

