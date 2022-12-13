Energy Alert
Police presence on the rise with the holidays around the corner

(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department will be taking extra safety steps by allocating an additional 1,000 hours in police shifts to patrol populated shopping areas.

According to Local Profile, the U.S. usually sees a 20% spike in crime during the last two months of the year, and Jonesboro is not immune to those trends.

Shoppers say they feel like things have gotten dangerous and notice an increase in crime around the holidays.

“I hate going somewhere and having to look over my shoulder and watch my kids a little bit extra, but the police presence has put my mind at ease about that,” Megan Buchanan said.

Buchanan is not the only one who noticed the increase in police officers, as Jessica Bun said she thinks it will scare a lot of criminals off.

“The extra safety and precaution is very beneficial and something we needed around here for a long time,” Bun said.

Tuesday was the first day of extra cars, and they could be seen at the Mall at Turtle Creek and the Caraway Plaza, as Buchanan said she could shop safely.

“I think the extra police presence has done a great job around here especially during the holidays when crimes and petty theft are up,” Buchanan said.

The patrolling will continue through the holidays until the new year.

