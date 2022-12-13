JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday featured more conference matchups around the area.

Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/22)

Blytheville 71, Westside 47 (Boys)

Osceola 59, Corning 49 (Boys)

Corning 46, Osceola 27 (Girls)

Valley View 73, Newport 57 (Boys)

Brookland 53, Forrest City 47 (Boys)

Southside 63, Trumann 51 (Boys)

Riverside 67, Cross County 44 (Boys)

Mammoth Spring 74, Koshkonong 41 (Battle of the Border Tournament - Boys)

Viola 40, Hillcrest 27 (Battle of the Border Tournament - Boys)

Alton 56, Viola 51 (Battle of the Border Tournament - Girls)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.