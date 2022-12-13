U of M student found dead in Arlington, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have emerged in the case of a missing University of Memphis student.

UPDATE- MPD identified the body found in Arlington as 25-year-old Barshay Wilson.

The body has been identified as missing person Barshay Wilson, 25. He was reported missing on December 9, 2022. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 14, 2022

Memphis Police say he died of a gunshot wound.

He was supposed to graduate from UofM’s nursing school Sunday but never showed up for the ceremony. Wilson went missing on Dec. 9.

***** CITY WATCH *****

Have you seen Barshay Wilson? pic.twitter.com/gBr7V9U3n4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 12, 2022

The missing person report from Memphis Police, obtained by Action News 5, reads that Wilson went to a party at an apartment complex in Southwest Memphis.

Wilson’s friend told police that Wilson had arrived at her apartment around 8:35 p.m., stayed for approximately 15 minutes before receiving a phone call and walked outside. (The friend) stated that she looked outside shortly afterward but (Wilson) could not be found, and his car was still parked outside.

The report says that Wilson’s friend was able to see his location up until 9:00 p.m. and that he was “on the interstate.”

Later that night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson’s ID was found inside a burnt vehicle in Arlington.

According to an incident report with SCSO obtained by Action News 5, deputies responded to a fire call around 10:30 p.m. near 11150 Highway 70.

Upon arrival, a deputy observed a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames. Shelby County Fire (SCF) made the scene and put the fire out.

The deputy observed a burnt ID next to the passenger side door and was able to get Barshay Wilson’s information, according to the incident report.

While this fire happened late Friday night, this is the same scene where police found his body Monday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.