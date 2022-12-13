Energy Alert
USC hires Loggains as offensive coordinator, extends contract for Lembo

By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are bringing new talent in and holding on to its special teams coordinator a little longer.

The USC Board approved the contract for Dowell Loggains as the new offensive coordinator for the football team. His contract starts Dec. 13, 2022 and runs through Dec. 31, 2025. His annual base salary is set at $1,000,000.

Loggains will earn a $25,000 bonus for each SEC Championship Game appearance or a $50,000 bonus if the Gamecocks win.

Pete Lembo was retained with a one-year extension as the special teams coordinator. His contract term ends on Dec. 31, 2024. With the extension, it will end on Dec. 31, 2025. His base salary amendment would jump from $478,950 to $725,000. The effective date of the amendment would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

