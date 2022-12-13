Energy Alert
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates

The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of each of the escaped federal fugitives Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of each of the escaped federal fugitives Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez. This reward is in addition to the $5,000 offered by the U.S. Marshals.

Sparks and Martinez escaped the Cass County, Missouri Jail on December 5.

Sparks, 33, has a tattoo on his abdomen that reads “northeast” and full sleeves on both arms. He was convicted on November 7 of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, multiple violent assaults, and narcotics distribution.

Martinez, 43, has several tattoos. He pled guilty on July 11 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering.

The FBI is working with our partners to locate and take into custody Sparks and Martinez. It is not believed that the two are traveling together. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Law enforcement asks you to use caution and not confront these individuals. You should consider both armed and dangerous.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

