Woman arrested on 8 counts of child endangerment

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Trumann woman with 8 counts of first-degree child endangerment.

Trumann police arrested 30-year-old Amanda Rose Brewer following a domestic dispute Saturday, Dec. 10, at a home on Jennifer Street.

According to the initial incident report, Brewer and another woman got into a physical altercation while eight children were present.

During the fight, police said Brewer swung at the victim and hit a 9-month-old child in the side of the face.

“I did observe redness and a knot rising in that area of [the child’s] face,” Officer Zachary Fleming stated.

When an 11-year-old child tried to break up the fight, Fleming said Brewer then “swung again” and hit the second child in the face.

According to the report, 8 children ranging in ages from 9 months to 11 years old were present during the fight.

“Ms. Brewer is being charged with eight counts due to the dangerous environment she created in very close proximity of the eight juveniles and also causing injury to two of them,” Fleming stated.

Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause to charge Brewer with 8 counts of child endangerment, two counts of second-degree domestic battering, one count of third-degree domestic battering, and refusing to be fingerprinted or provide DNA.

Hunter set Brewer’s bond at $7,500 and ordered her to have no contact with the victims in the case.

