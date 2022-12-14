Energy Alert
$150,000 total funds awarded to Osceola park

Florida Park in Osceola is about to get some updates and new editions thanks to two grants.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Florida Park in Osceola is about to get some updates and new editions thanks to two grants.

The funding includes $75,000 from the United States Tennis Association and $75,000 from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

The City of Osceola and Osceola Parks & Recreation will use the money to update its tennis courts with the addition of three new tennis courts, four pickleball courts, new lighting, and maintenance to the current playground equipment.

The money will also go towards covering an overhead electric line and installing a fall zone at the playground.

Governor Asa Hutchinson sent the mayor a letter informing the city of the grants, and it was shared on social media.

The Osceola Parks and Recreation director also thanked Mayor Sally Wilson for her hard work on this project.

