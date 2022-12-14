Crash leads to power outage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are working to restore power following a crash in Jonesboro.

According to officials at the scene, a truck driver ran into a powerline on Red Wolf Boulevard sometime before 5:30 p.m., forcing a stretch of the road to close.

BREAKING: a truck driver ran into a powerline on Red wolf Boulevard, forcing a stretch of the road to close. There is also about a half mile stretch without power.



Driver is not injured crews are working to clear the live power line. Not sure when the power might come back on. pic.twitter.com/YNNoAluiPp — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) December 14, 2022

It was said there is also about a half-mile stretch without power currently.

Officials added the driver was not injured and crews are working to clear the live power line. It’s unclear when the power might come back on.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will give you a live update tonight at 6.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.