Crash leads to power outage
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are working to restore power following a crash in Jonesboro.
According to officials at the scene, a truck driver ran into a powerline on Red Wolf Boulevard sometime before 5:30 p.m., forcing a stretch of the road to close.
It was said there is also about a half-mile stretch without power currently.
Officials added the driver was not injured and crews are working to clear the live power line. It’s unclear when the power might come back on.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will give you a live update tonight at 6.
