Dec. 14: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up this morning to some fog/mist and warm temperatures. Temperatures as you head to work and school will be warmer than when you head home. We will see rain showers return by the mid-morning hours and stick with us right up to that drive home.

Behind the rain, colder temperatures and drier conditions return for the end of the week and in into the weekend. These colder conditions will stick with us through Christmas.

After today, our next rain chance does not return until the start of the workweek.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced late Tuesday night that the deadly trench collapse in Jonesboro is under investigation.

Two brothers save younger sister from a gruesome dog attack.

The Mulberry, Arkansas police officer under investigation over a violent arrest attended the city Christmas party Monday night and was given a certificate by the mayor.

The two-part finale of “The Voice” revealed the winner of the latest season of the NBC reality series.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Victims in trench collapse identified
One man died and three others suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning head-on collision.
Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Crash reported on Highway 67
Crash blocked lanes of traffic
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Trumann woman with 8 counts of first-degree...
Woman arrested on 8 counts of child endangerment
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Arkansas State adds 2023 commitments from JUCO and HS ranks
Arkansas State football gets 2023 commitments from JUCO TE Kevin Diaz & HS WR Clyde Curry
Cougars win Tuesday to start 9-0
Rector boys basketball beats rival Marmaduke, start season 9-0
Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers provide Red Wolves updates
A-State Basketball Coaches Corner (12/13/22)