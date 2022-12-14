Dec. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Waking up this morning to some fog/mist and warm temperatures. Temperatures as you head to work and school will be warmer than when you head home. We will see rain showers return by the mid-morning hours and stick with us right up to that drive home.

Behind the rain, colder temperatures and drier conditions return for the end of the week and in into the weekend. These colder conditions will stick with us through Christmas.

After today, our next rain chance does not return until the start of the workweek.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced late Tuesday night that the deadly trench collapse in Jonesboro is under investigation.

Two brothers save younger sister from a gruesome dog attack.

The Mulberry, Arkansas police officer under investigation over a violent arrest attended the city Christmas party Monday night and was given a certificate by the mayor.

The two-part finale of “The Voice” revealed the winner of the latest season of the NBC reality series.

