Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m.

The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould.

The USGS reported the temblor had a depth of 8 kilometers.

As of Wednesday morning, no one has reported feeling the earthquake.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.