Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border

A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Sharp County.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m.

The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould.

The USGS reported the temblor had a depth of 8 kilometers.

As of Wednesday morning, no one has reported feeling the earthquake.

Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (12/14/22)
Ryan's Tuesday 6PM Forecast (12/13/2022)
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast (12/13/22)
Ryan's Monday 6PM Forecast (12/12/2022)
