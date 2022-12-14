Energy Alert
Fire department reflects after difficult rescue

This shows the trench where one was killed and another was sent to the ICU.
This shows the trench where one was killed and another was sent to the ICU.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just off a busy Jonesboro highway, one is dead after a trench being used to lay fiber collapsed.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced late Tuesday night that the deadly collapse is under investigation.

A fence is now surrounding the over 8-foot trench.

“And eventually it collapsed in on them, what makes it worse is that soil was a little heavier, we have had some rain here lately. And it was previously disturbed soil.”, said Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick.

Hamrick and many others within the department have undergone extensive training for this very scenario. “We provide this service, and we are the last chance people in that situation have.”, said Hamrick.

Even with all the training, this was a difficult and tedious rescue. This put the first responders in danger of becoming trapped.

“The first we did there was put in our shoring system, and make sure they were in place, and secured before we put personal into that trench.”, said Hamrick.

The workers that were trapped were laying fiber lines.

Hamrick has worked for Jonesboro Fire for over two decades

This is his second trench rescue. He fears this is not the last.

“Subdivision you have water lines, sewer lines, and things of that nature going in. Most of the time they have to go underground, so there is an open trench just about everywhere you look around here.”, said Hamrick.

