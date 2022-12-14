Energy Alert
Hospitals urging everyone to get flu vaccines

With the number of hospitalizations and deaths from flu-related illnesses increasing, Northeast Arkansas hospitals are urging everyone to get vaccinated.(Generic)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the number of hospitalizations and deaths from flu-related illnesses increasing, Northeast Arkansas hospitals are urging everyone to get vaccinated.

St. Bernards Healthcare and Baptist Health are teaming up with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement to urge residents to get a flu shot before the holidays.

“It can take two weeks to receive the full protection from a vaccine,” said St. Bernards Healthcare President and CEO Barber in a Wednesday news release. “If you have not received a flu shot this season, or are not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines, act now to protect yourself, your loved ones, your community, and Arkansas’s health care workers this holiday season.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s latest weekly report, nearly 16,000 people have tested positive for influenza since Oct. 2.

Nineteen people in the past week have died of influenza in the past week, bringing the total number of deaths this season to 64, including one pediatric death.

Of those who died, 75 percent were unvaccinated.

“It is time to take precautions — safeguard others if you have symptoms by staying home, get tested for treatment, protect yourself and get the shot,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

