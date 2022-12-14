Energy Alert
Hoxie alum Shunderrick Powell is an AP FCS All-American, exploring options in transfer portal

The soph. running back rushed for 251 yards and a touchdown as UNA won Saturday night.
The soph. running back rushed for 251 yards and a touchdown as UNA won Saturday night.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Football Friday Night star is earning more national honors.

North Alabama sophomore running back Shunderrick Powell was named to the AP FCS All-American Team. The Hoxie alum garnered 3rd Team accolades. Powell set North Alabama single season records with 1,508 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He passed the century mark in 7 games this season and reached 200 in 4 of them.

Powell was named a Hero Sports Sophomore All-American earlier this month. He was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award (FCS Offensive Player of the Year).

Shunderrick is exploring his options in the transfer portal. He’s received offers from: Arkansas State, UCA, Texas State, South Alabama, Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, Utah State, Jacksonville State, Sam Houston State, Samford, Youngstown State, Southeastern Louisiana, Tarleton State, Prairie View, Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech, Southern Illinois, and Eastern Kentucky.

