Jan. 6 committee’s final public meeting scheduled for Monday, chairman says

The Jan. 6 select committee's final public meeting will be Monday and its full report will come out Dec. 21, Chairman Bennie Thompson said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – The chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol announced the committee will hold its final public meeting Monday, and the panel’s full report will come out Dec. 21.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters Tuesday that the committee will approve the panel’s final report on Monday and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, but the public will not see the final report until two days later.

Committee members have promised to have the report released before the end of the year because Republicans are expected to dissolve the committee when they take over the chamber in the next Congress.

The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues as he grapples with two federal probes. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, WZTV, WLUK, DEPT OF JUSTICE, NPR)

Thompson said Monday’s meeting will include a presentation and cover the names of people facing criminal and other referrals, as well as the basis for those referrals.

Those other referrals could include ethics referrals to the House Ethics Committee, bar discipline referrals and campaign finance referrals.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

