Kennett is cleaning things up

Kennett city council is trying to bring more cleanliness and organization to the city.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett City Council is trying to bring more cleanliness and organization to the city. This includes holding citizens more accountable for their trash.

Dr. Chancellor Wayne, mayor of Kennett, told us that the city council approved citywide pickup for trash.

Currently, citizens are paying different companies to pick up their trash with little to no routine in their schedule.

The city chose Sharp Disposal for its citywide trash pickup for the next 5 to 7 years.

This gives property maintenance crews the ability to fine people if their trash has not been picked up in 24 hours.

The city also hopes to offer city clean-up days and will be bringing in new trucks for the job.

The mayor hopes that trash pickup will begin in February or March. Pickup will be curbside only.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

