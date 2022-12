JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Tech boys, Rector boys, Manila boys, and Salem girls all stayed perfect on the season.

Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/13/22)

Greene County Tech 56, Greenbrier 37 (Boys - Eagles 12-0)

Greene County Tech 53, Greenbrier 38 (Girls)

Rector 68, Marmaduke 58 (Boys - Cougars 9-0)

Bentonville 52, Jonesboro 40 (Girls)

Brookland 63, Forrest City 44 (Girls)

Westside 56, Blytheville 44 (Girls)

Manila 63, Harrisburg 49 (Boys - Lions 11-0)

Batesville 46, Pocahontas 43 (Boys)

Batesville 49, Pocahontas 44 (Girls)

Newport 68, Walnut Ridge 35 (Boys)

Newport 48, Walnut Ridge 37 (Girls)

Cave City 66, Tuckerman 57 (Boys)

Tuckerman 51, Cave City 44 (Girls)

Salem 46, Hoxie 44 (Boys)

Salem 55, Hoxie 28 (Girls - Lady Greyhounds 10-0)

Marked Tree 71, Clarendon 51 (Boys)

Marked Tree 54, Clarendon 33 (Girls)

Mountain View 57, Melbourne 32 (Boys)

Melbourne 51, Mountain View 47 (Girls)

