Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”

Drury seeks "lawful return" of Rex
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has responded to the action Scott County Commissioners took in regards to the fate of K-9 officer Rex.

County board members voted unanimously on Tuesday to give Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rex to his former handler Hunter Juden.

Sheriff Drury says he will challenge their decision.

He believes the commissioners acted beyond their authority.

In a released statement Wednesday morning, Sheriff Drury said, “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex which as stated, was purchased by the citizens of Scott County for use by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The good citizens of this county made their donations in order to assist the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in fulfilling its duties to protect the safety of the people of Scott County.”

Drury said Rex is the exclusive property of the sheriff’s office.

He believes the commissioners acted beyond their authority in giving the K-9 to Juden.

“It is disappointing that outgoing Commissioner Glueck and Commissioner Cole would take such an action beyond the authority of their office. The citizens of Scott County deserve better than this from their elected officials,” said Drury.

Drury stated on Tuesday he was not going to retire the nine-year-old K-9, but keep him on the force.

Sheriff Drury has not said when he plans to take legal action.

The county’s prosecuting attorney said she’s confident the commission is within its legal right to award custody of Rex to Hunter Juden.

“This could end up in court and it could end up for a judge to decide, but I believe, based on what the commission heard today as well as the research that we’ve done in regard to K-9 Rex, his service, other K-9s across the state of Missouri and the training going forward, I think that the commission is supported in their decision, and I think they’re within their legal bounds,” Amanda Oesch, Scott County prosecutor, said.

The battle over Rex’s custody began after Juden’s resignation from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Rex’s announced retirement and an outpouring of support from the community wanting the K-9 to live out the rest of his days with Juden.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a crash in Brookland
Update: Victims of Highway 49 crash identified
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Victims in trench collapse identified
One man died and three others suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning head-on collision.
Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Crash reported on Highway 67
Crash blocked lanes of traffic
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Trumann woman with 8 counts of first-degree...
Woman arrested on 8 counts of child endangerment

Latest News

We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
Florida Park in Osceola is about to get some updates and new editions thanks to two grants.
$150,000 total funds awarded to Osceola park
Kennett city council is trying to bring more cleanliness and organization to the city.
Kennett is cleaning things up
One group of Northeast Arkansas women wants to make sure every child sleeps in heavenly peace.
Midday Interview: Altrusa gathering "bed in a bag" sets
A pocket park, which is a smaller form of a park, will be built on the south side of Main Street.
New “pocket park” coming to Hardy