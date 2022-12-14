Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has responded to the action Scott County Commissioners took in regards to the fate of K-9 officer Rex.

County board members voted unanimously on Tuesday to give Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rex to his former handler Hunter Juden.

Sheriff Drury says he will challenge their decision.

He believes the commissioners acted beyond their authority.

In a released statement Wednesday morning, Sheriff Drury said, “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex which as stated, was purchased by the citizens of Scott County for use by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The good citizens of this county made their donations in order to assist the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in fulfilling its duties to protect the safety of the people of Scott County.”

Drury said Rex is the exclusive property of the sheriff’s office.

He believes the commissioners acted beyond their authority in giving the K-9 to Juden.

“It is disappointing that outgoing Commissioner Glueck and Commissioner Cole would take such an action beyond the authority of their office. The citizens of Scott County deserve better than this from their elected officials,” said Drury.

Drury stated on Tuesday he was not going to retire the nine-year-old K-9, but keep him on the force.

Sheriff Drury has not said when he plans to take legal action.

The county’s prosecuting attorney said she’s confident the commission is within its legal right to award custody of Rex to Hunter Juden.

“This could end up in court and it could end up for a judge to decide, but I believe, based on what the commission heard today as well as the research that we’ve done in regard to K-9 Rex, his service, other K-9s across the state of Missouri and the training going forward, I think that the commission is supported in their decision, and I think they’re within their legal bounds,” Amanda Oesch, Scott County prosecutor, said.

The battle over Rex’s custody began after Juden’s resignation from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Rex’s announced retirement and an outpouring of support from the community wanting the K-9 to live out the rest of his days with Juden.

