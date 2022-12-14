Teacher disarms 12-year-old boy who allegedly fired gun in class

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina middle school teacher says more needs to be done after she was forced to disarm a 12-year-old student who allegedly shot a gun in her classroom.

It’s a teacher’s worst fear: a student with a gun inside a classroom. For Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, that fear became a reality last week.

On Thursday morning, a 12-year-old boy allegedly fired a gun in class, hitting a window.

Guilliams says she never heard the gunshot, just the screams of other teachers telling her to get out of the hall and into her classroom.

“I was shooing the students into the corner, so they could get away from the windows and crouch down. There was one student sitting in his assigned seat, and he was just looking at me. I said, ‘Come on, you need to get in the corner. Let’s go.’ And he bent down and picked up a gun,” she said.

Guilliams says the student never threatened her or pointed the gun at anyone.

“I said to him, ‘What is that?’ knowing full well what it was. But then, he said, ‘A gun.’ And I said, ‘You stay right there. I’m taking it right now.’ And I walked over and took it away from him. He didn’t fight me,” she said.

As the teacher took the gun away, she smelled gunpowder.

“I said, ‘Why does it smell?’ He pointed directly behind him, and he said, ‘I just shot the window,’” she said.

Only then did Guilliams notice the bullet hole and the shattered glass. The gun had been fired just moments before she and her students rushed in.

“I said, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘Because I hate this school and everything in it,’” she said.

Guilliams says she stayed with the student until police arrived. She thinks the bullet hole in the window was a cry for help.

“I believe if he had truly wanted to harm a person, or persons, he had plenty of opportunity,” she said.

The 12-year-old student was taken into custody and has been served with a juvenile petition.

Seth Lanterman-Schneider, a 39-year-old man, is facing charges for failing to properly store the gun used in the shooting.

Even as others returned to school Monday, Guilliams says she needs more time and therapy before she’s willing to step back into her classroom. She also says more needs to be done to keep incidents like this from happening.

“As a society, as Americans, we need to do better. We need to do better, and we need to do more,” she said.

She also said schools, including counselors, nurses and teachers, are being asked to do more and more with too few resources.

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.