Wreck on I-55 causes for slower traffic

BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A wreck on I-55 near Burdette has caused traffic in the southbound lanes to slow down.

According to idrivearkansas.com, traffic is being diverted off at exit 63.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. IDriveArkansas maps show traffic on Highway 141 as being backed up for several miles as well.

There is no information on anyone being hurt or what caused the crash.

