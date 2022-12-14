Energy Alert
Wreck on I-55 causes for slower traffic

A wreck on I-55 near Burdette has caused traffic in the southbound lane to slow down.
A wreck on I-55 near Burdette has caused traffic in the southbound lane to slow down.(WIBW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A wreck on I-55 near Burdette has caused traffic in the southbound lanes to slow down.

According to idrivearkansas.com, traffic is being diverted off at exit 63.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. IDriveArkansas maps show traffic on Highway 141 as being backed up for several miles as well.

There is no information on anyone being hurt or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

