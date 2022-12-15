Crews “following every lead” to find missing Search and Rescue dog

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The search continues for a piece of the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team.

The group’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing on Saturday, Dec. 3 when he escaped after a gate was left open.

Radar’s handler, Dave Gruger, said he has searched far and wide, with no luck tracking him down.

“After each one of the interviews you’ve done, it increases our calls,” he said. “At this point, I’m running down possible sightings to verify.”

Gruger said he’s running down every lead to verify that it’s not “Radar”.

“Unfortunately, we had one report of a K-9 on the side of the road from an individual the other day. Of course, my heart sank, I got out there and was thankful it wasn’t ‘Radar’, but it was unfortunate for that dog’s person,” he said.

Gruger explained the reward for helping find the dog has jumped to $1,000.

If you have any information on “Radar’s” location, call 870-847-4731. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Sharp County dispatch at 870-994-7329.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.