Dec. 15: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Much colder this morning than yesterday morning, but the good news, no rain or fog! The sun will shine today across Region 8, but temperatures will not make it out of the 40s.

That will be on repeat through the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 40s and sunny skies. Rain chances try to make a return early next week.

Models are not in agreement at all, so we are keeping the chances low for the time being. If you think the next few days will be cold, the end of next week and into the Christmas weekend looks even COLDER!

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.

Suicide and stigma of asking for help discussed by Arkansans following death of Ellen DJ ‘tWitch’ Boss.

A Conway school board meeting Tuesday turned into a lecture on news coverage and community activism related to the district’s anti-trans measures. Some community members said they were disappointed.

Senate negotiators say they are closing in on an agreement to fully fund the federal government just days before a possible government shutdown.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

