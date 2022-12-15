Energy Alert
Donation opens doors for women at Arkansas State University

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to the support of Governor Asa Hutchinson and an additional anonymous benefactor, Arkansas State University will make significant enhancements to the programs of its Women’s Leadership Center.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the school announced a $1 million donation was made to the facility, along with another $200,000 coming from the state.

Graduate School Dean Cherisse Jones-Branch said this will allow them to network and get real-world advice from other women in the workforce.

“More programming, more opportunities for mentorship, more opportunities to bring in women from a cross-section of disciplines it’s an enormous blessing,” she said.

The new Arkansas Delta Women’s Leadership Academy will benefit from the money to provide mentoring and educational resources to women across the eastern portion of the state.

