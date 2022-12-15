FUMC holding special meeting following disaffiliation denial

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite its conference leaders voting down its application to disaffiliate, First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro plans to continue the fight.

Senior Pastor John Miles announced in a news release shared on social media that a meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the church, 801 S. Main St.

According to Miles, the purpose of the meeting is to:

Review the status of affiliation with the United Methodist Church denomination and FUMC

Present and approve bylaws of FUMC

Approve any other matters related to FUMC as deemed appropriate or required

On Nov. 19, during a special session of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, a motion to ratify the disaffiliation agreement between the board of trustees and Jonesboro FUMC was not ratified. According to the conference’s website, 254 voted in favor of disaffiliation, while 335 voted against it.

