Inflation hitting shoppers during holiday season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays right around the corner, many shoppers are finding it difficult to get those big gifts this time around.

Shoppers are expected to spend over $930 million dollars this holiday season, an increase of almost $100 million from 2021, according to Gallup.

Inflation is a reason for that rise in spending, and Teresa Beck, owner of Full Sun Gifts, said she has taken notice of what shoppers are doing when they come to her store.

“They do tend to go towards whatever deals we’re offering and one of the first questions is, ‘What’s on sale?’ which I understand that when they must watch what they spend their money on,” she said.

The sentiment is shared among shoppers like Lola and Debbie Gilmore, who said they have a lot of gifts to buy and are looking to save money while they shop.

“Because I have so many grandkids, I try to get things that are on sale if they are on sale. Sometimes those things that are on sale are more expensive than last year,” Lola said.

Lola added said she’s also using other means to try and not spend so much at once.

“I do it for about 50% on credit cards, but then the rest of it I pay cash for it,” she said.

Other shoppers like Delores Tune said she’s still buying items affected by inflation like toys and electronics, but she’s tried to find different ways to make the most of her money.

“I started early, I don’t know if I saved any money, but maybe at the end, I’m still shopping,” she said.

Delores also tried saving throughout the year so that her wallet wasn’t hurting during the holidays.

“A lot of the money I saved up is change, and I’ll have three or four hundred dollars in change, and it helps me spend less money now,” she said.

For store owners like Beck, she hopes next year won’t be as hard on shoppers.

“It seems to be that the forecast is not going to be as horrible as everybody thought. So yes, I think next year could be a real positive year and an even better year,” Beck said.

