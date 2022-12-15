Multi-car crash shuts down Highway 49

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A serious crash has shut down Highway 49 near Goobertown Road.

ArDot is reporting that all lanes of traffic are blocked. According to the Jonesboro Police desk sergeant multiple vehicles are involved.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

It is unknown if anyone is hurt or the cause of the crash.

Region 8 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.