Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Parts of Highway 141 in Craighead County are blocked by a two-vehicle crash.

According to the sheriff’s office a truck pulling a camper overturned near County Road 714 and Northwood Drive around 5:00 Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office said one other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The northbound lanes of 141 are blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.