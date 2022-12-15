Energy Alert
Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash

Overturned Camper on Hwy 141
Overturned Camper on Hwy 141(KAIT)
By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Parts of Highway 141 in Craighead County are blocked by a two-vehicle crash.

According to the sheriff’s office a truck pulling a camper overturned near County Road 714 and Northwood Drive around 5:00 Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office said one other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The northbound lanes of 141 are blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

No injuries were reported.

