Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-555

Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 555.
Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 555.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon stalled traffic on Interstate 555.

According to IDriveArkansas.com, the crash happened at 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the inside southbound lane of the interstate near mile marker 33.9.

By 2 p.m., officers had cleared the scene and reopened the interstate.

No word yet on injuries.

Google Maps showed traffic backing up on the interstate.
Google Maps showed traffic backing up on the interstate.(Google Maps)

Region 8 News will have more information on this crash when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a crash in Brookland
Update: Victims of Highway 49 crash identified
generic crash
Highway 49 reopened after crash
According to officials, a semi-truck driver ran into a powerline on Red Wolf Boulevard sometime...
Power restored, road back open following crash
A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Sharp County.
Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border
According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13...
Victim’s windows shot out while driving

Latest News

According to officials, a semi-truck driver ran into a powerline on Red Wolf Boulevard sometime...
Power restored, road back open following crash
The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14., with traffic on Highway 141 being...
Traffic resumes following crash on I-55
Crash reported on Highway 67
Crash blocked lanes of traffic
Trail signs you can find at Craighead Forest Park which has an abundance of trails for both...
New position in Jonesboro budget to emphasize outdoors