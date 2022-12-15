One-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-555

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon stalled traffic on Interstate 555.

According to IDriveArkansas.com, the crash happened at 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the inside southbound lane of the interstate near mile marker 33.9.

By 2 p.m., officers had cleared the scene and reopened the interstate.

No word yet on injuries.

Google Maps showed traffic backing up on the interstate. (Google Maps)

Region 8 News will have more information on this crash when it becomes available.

