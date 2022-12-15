Police: Home, vehicle damaged in drive-by shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding a suspect in an afternoon drive-by shooting.

According to the initial incident report, the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at an apartment complex on June Drive.

A witness at the scene said they saw a light gold Honda Accord driven by a young black male fire multiple rounds out of the passenger side of the vehicle.

The witness said the suspect then drove toward Forest Hill Road and turned left toward Harrisburg Road.

Police found one of the vehicles had a bullet hole in the back passenger side glass, with another in the ground on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Three rounds had also struck the living room window and the kitchen walls.

If you have any leads on a suspect, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

