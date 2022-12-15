Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with the death of her 7-week-old baby.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Kinzer Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 15 for a possible infant death.

When officers arrived, they learned the infant had already been taken to an area hospital. They were then told at the hospital that the infant had passed away.

Police say it was determined that the child suffered severe head trauma, indicative of abuse.

The infant’s mother was arrested and taken to the Butler County Justice Center pending review of the case by the Butler County prosecutor.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, December 19.

