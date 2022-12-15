Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets.

Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3.

The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties.

District 3 Prosecuting Attorney-elect Devon Holder will take office on Sunday, Jan. 1.

He said while plans are pretty firm for the task force, it will take some time for things to get into full swing.

“We think we can have a commander and a physical officer in place by March or April,” Holder said. “We’re going to get some more agents along the way once we get our funding in place. We’re going to start slow, start small, and get this thing built up.”

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said he’s looking forward to the formation and a strong partnership with the new prosecuting attorney.

“Looking forward to a strong working relationship with our new prosecutors, and getting that off the ground, and getting it organized, and re-established, in an effort to curve the drug crimes here in our judicial district,” Bell said.

Bell said the task force would help his office and law enforcement throughout District 3 fight drug use.

“A lot of the time, with limited manpower, we’re limited on resources we have to devote to non-violent drug crimes. It’s important to have that support and that working relationship and partnership with the prosecutor’s office to be able to do that,” he said.

Holder said meetings with county sheriffs about the task force should be happening in the next few weeks.

