Saving money on electric bills amid colder temperatures

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With colder temperatures on the horizon, many are worried about seeing their electric bills go up when they turn the thermostat up.

However, experts advise that doesn’t have to happen.

There are a couple of things as simple as sealing air leaks and making sure your fans are turning in the right direction to keep a couple of extra dollars in your pocket.

The first tip may seem obvious, but it is something people fail to do: Make sure there is no cold air sneaking its way into your house.

“If you can see light coming in, around your doors or windows, then you know air is going in and out as well, so you have heated this air that is escaping through those leaks,” said Brandi Hinkle, Communications Specialist for Entergy Arkansas.

Hinkle explained if air filters are left in for an extended period of time, the air won’t flow, stopping the heat.

“They make the heating system work harder,” she said. “Also use the sun to your advantage, not that we have seen much of it over the last couple of days, but during the day, open your curtains and blinds.”

The optimal temperature to keep your thermostat is 68 degrees, as Hinkle said any higher, you start to see a sharp increase in price.

“Every degree can go up 3 to 5% and I have even seen estimates of 10 which depends on the efficiency of the unit, if you have an older unit it could really cost you some dollars,” she said.

