Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting

Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police...
Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers.

According to Thursday’s news release, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View fired on two Stuttgart police officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, killing one.

ASP said the officers had chased Barnes’s vehicle to the south of town when Barnes got out and tried to run away.

While pursuing him, the report said Barnes shot at the officers, killing 45-year-old Sergeant Donald Scoby.

“Barnes then entered a residence at 593 Rieger Road occupied by a woman who barricaded herself inside the home,” the release said.

ASP’s SWAT team was able to safely remove her from the home around 7 a.m. Thursday.

“Moments later, Barnes shot a state police SWAT team member who sustained a non-life-threatening wound and is being treated at a Little Rock hospital,” the report said.

During an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team members, Barnes was shot and killed.

ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Sgt. Scoby was a four-year veteran of the Stuttgart Police Department.

