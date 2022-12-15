Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Three score in double figures, Arkansas State men’s basketball beats SEMO

Izaiyah Nelson soars for an Arkansas State alley oop. The Red Wolves beat SEMO 68-61 Wednesday...
Izaiyah Nelson soars for an Arkansas State alley oop. The Red Wolves beat SEMO 68-61 Wednesday night.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A sharp-shooting second half led the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to a 68-61 victory over Southeast Missouri Wednesday night inside First National Bank Arena.

A-State (6-5) battled back from a 29-percent showing in the first half to erupt for 44 second-half points on 54.5 percent en route to outscoring the Redhawks (5-6) 33-20 over the final 14-plus minutes. The Scarlet and Black shot 39.6 percent for the night on 21-of-53 while going 23-for-35 at the free-throw line.

Three players scored in double figures for the Red Wolves, led by Caleb Fields’ 14 points. Fields also added six rebounds and six assists while swiping two of A-State’s 10 steals, part of 16 takeaways by the A-State defense. Avery Felts added 13 points, all coming in the second half on four field goals – three from long range.

Arkansas State outscored SEMO 34-8 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 41-32. Izaiyah Nelson scored 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds, with Omar El-Sheikh grabbing a team-high 14 boards to go along with nine points.

The Red Wolves held SEMO to 38.3 percent shooting on 18-of-47, including just 9-of-25 (36.0 percent) in the second half. Adam Larson led all players with 19 points and Phillip Russell added 13. Chris Harris scored 10 points to round out double-figure scorers while Kobe Clark recorded a game-high 16 rebounds and eight points.

Baskets were hard to come by early, with both teams going on lengthy scoring droughts. SEMO led by as much as eight after a Larson trey made it 24-16 with 3:13 remaining in the first half, but the Red Wolves pulled within two with six unanswered. The Redhawks held off the late run to lead 26-24 at the break.

Southeast Missouri opened the second half on a 13-4 run to take its largest lead of the night, up 11 at 39-28 at the 16:41 mark. A-State then answered with a 13-2 stretch to tie it on a layup by Fields. The visitors reclaimed a brief advantage, but a corner three by Felts capped an 8-0 run with 6:50 left to expand the Red Wolves’ lead to 53-46.

The Redhawks battled back to make it 56-53 on a Harris trey, but A-State continued to match them score-for-score to hold on in the second half.

Arkansas State continues its three-game home stand Monday, hosting Alabama State in the penultimate non-conference game. Tip-off against the Hornets is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The contest can also be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a crash in Brookland
Update: Victims of Highway 49 crash identified
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Victims in trench collapse identified
One man died and three others suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning head-on collision.
Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Crash reported on Highway 67
Crash blocked lanes of traffic
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Trumann woman with 8 counts of first-degree...
Woman arrested on 8 counts of child endangerment

Latest News

Red Wolves will face Colbi Maples and Grambling Thursday night
Arkansas State women's hoops hosts Grambling Thursday night
Arkansas LB is a unanimous All-American
Arkansas LB Drew Sanders is a unanimous All-American
Hoxie alum named an AP FCS All-American
Hoxie alum Shunderrick Powell is an AP FCS All-American, exploring options in transfer portal
The soph. running back rushed for 251 yards and a touchdown as UNA won Saturday night.
Hoxie alum Shunderrick Powell is an AP FCS All-American, exploring options in transfer portal