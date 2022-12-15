Traffic lights back on at busy intersection
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The traffic lights at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro have been restored.
Jonesboro dispatch said sometime around 3 p.m. was when the outage was reported, and officers were at the scene helping direct traffic.
As of 3:20 p.m., the lights are back on and traffic has resumed as normal.
