Traffic lights back on at busy intersection

The traffic lights at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard in...
The traffic lights at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro have been restored.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The traffic lights at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro have been restored.

Jonesboro dispatch said sometime around 3 p.m. was when the outage was reported, and officers were at the scene helping direct traffic.

As of 3:20 p.m., the lights are back on and traffic has resumed as normal.

