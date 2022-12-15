Energy Alert
Victim’s windows shot out while driving, police say

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect after a man told officers his windows were shot out while driving in town.

According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 near the intersection of East Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard.

The victim told police another vehicle approached him as he was driving east on Highland Drive and shot his windows out. He added he chased the vehicle all the way to Red Wolf Boulevard and made the call to the police.

The report said the suspect was driving in a white 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

If you have any leads in this investigation, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

