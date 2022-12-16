Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from which the hippo strayed.(Brigitte Werner / pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UGANDA (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy was attacked by a hippo in April, according to the territorial police in Katwe- Kabatooro, but it was only reported by authorities this week.

According to police, the hippo grabbed the toddler by the head and swallowed half of his body before spitting him out.

Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from which the hippo strayed.

A man nearby saw what was happening and began throwing stones at the hippo and scared it, causing the animal to release the boy from its mouth.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and a rabies vaccine. Police said the child has since fully recovered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police...
Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting
Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 555.
One-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-555
Overturned Camper on Hwy 141
Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash
generic crash
Highway 49 reopened after crash
According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13...
Victim’s windows shot out while driving

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Department...
Gov. Parson orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Capt. Moore
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine