Dec. 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

What a great way to end the week. The sun will be shining today, but it will still be chilly. It will also be a bit breezy at times.

The weekend doesn’t look half bad. Sunny skies but temperatures will struggle to make it to 40°. There are still a lot of questions regarding next week, but the chance of very cold air is becoming quite likely!

The question of precipitation is a little more difficult through. I do think there will be a few opportunities to see some light snow, but any accumulations look to be light. It’s still really early though, so stay tuned

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A Stuttgart officer killed in the line of duty overnight formerly served as a firefighter in town. His former partner, Andrew Dolan, remembered his knack for service and dependability.

Despite its conference leaders voting down its application to disaffiliate, First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro plans to continue the fight.

Arkansas lawmakers will soon see a $140 million boost in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

One stretch of highway in Northeast Arkansas driven by thousands of drivers daily has created a scare.

A 25-year holiday tradition leads to smiles in Jonesboro.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.