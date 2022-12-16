Gov. Parson orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Capt. Moore

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore.

This is for all government buildings in Dunklin County, the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City and firehouses statewide on Saturday, December 17 from sunrise to sunset.

Captain Moore was off duty on December 3 when he was called to service to help fight a fire. On Dec. 4, he was found dead in his home from a medical emergency.

Moore, 57, had served the Kennett Fire Department for more than 30 years. He also served as a member of the Kennett Police Department.

“Captain Robert Moore gave meaning to the word “commitment” in his 30-year career protecting the citizens of Kennett as both a firefighter and a police officer,” Governor Parson said in a release. “During his distinguished public safety career, he was twice recognized as Kennett Firefighter of the Year (1994 and 2009), twice received lifesaving awards, and was named City of Kennett Police Officer of the Year. We are grateful for his dedication to public service and the sacrifices he made to protect others.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Captain Moore is laid to rest.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the gymnasium at Kennett High School. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. in the gym. His burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Kennett, Mo.

Public parking will be available at the Kennett High School parking lot, using the Washington Street entrance. They ask that you not block Washington Street because it will be used for the procession route.

The procession route from the KHS gymnasium will proceed south on Walter Street, west (right) onto Washington, south (left) onto Homecrest, east (left) onto St. Francis through “the square,” north (left) onto Independence, west (left) onto North Bypass, south (left) onto College.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennett Fire Department, they encourage the community to line the route to show support, but they ask that you not block their access to the cemetery.

