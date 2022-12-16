Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile

WSMV's Michael Warrick has more on this alarming discovery.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Michael Warrick
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, TDOT workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.

“I’ve got 32 years in in law enforcement,” Davis said. “I do have to say this is probably in the top 5 of most bizarre things that I’ve ever seen.”

The heart had been there for a while, Davis said, and was dehydrated from the salt.

“Somebody, somewhere knows, and we’re seeking information,” Davis said. “I always reach out to the public if you happen to have any idea or just an inclination.”

The TBI was on the scene Friday, helping sheriff’s deputies sift through sand to look for other body parts. As of Friday evening, they hadn’t found anything.

“We’re just going to keep doing that until we feel really good that there’s no other remains here on the scene,” Davis said.

Davis is appreciative of the TDOT workers who acted on an uneasy feeling and called police.

“They did act out of suspicion and my hat’s off to them. You know, they got to thinking and when they got that first inclination or doubt in their mind they made the right call,” Davis said. “I’m very appreciative of that and hopefully when we can find the rest of the remains then the family, I hope will be thankful for that as well.”

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the heart was determined to be that of an adult male. Additional DNA testing will be performed to try to determine the heart’s origin. The investigation remains ongoing and will be led by TBI special agents and deputies with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police...
Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Overturned Camper on Hwy 141
Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash

Latest News

Rutledge on Thursday, Dec. 16 said she’ll begin directing the state’s $140 million share of the...
Arkansas AG says lawmakers should have say in opioid funds
The agency reported on Friday, Dec. 16 that the Natural State’s unemployment rate for November...
Arkansas unemployment rate up to 3.7% for November
The strikes are expected to last through Monday, Dec. 19.
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
Body camera video of Jacob Barnes' arrest
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Sergeant Donald Scoby was killed when Jacob Barnes opened fire at him...
Community devastated following loss of Stuttgart officer