‘I’m scared to drive on 49′: Drivers react to recent crashes

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - One stretch of highway in Northeast Arkansas driven by thousands of drivers daily has created a scare recently.

In the past week, at least two crashes have happened on Highway 49 between Brookland and the Craighead County line, one of those deadly.

This comes after we had first reported on the trend back in Aug. 202, when in just one week, two fatal crashes plagued the highway.

“It’s just really scary,” Jacob Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain explained he doesn’t drive much but catches rides and Highway 49 is an area they use frequently.

“I’m scared to drive on 49,” said Holly Schaaf, a mom who fears for her children that are now at the age to drive.

Highway 49 is used by many people to commute to work, school, and other activities. It is also an area of highway some say is dangerous to drive along.

“A lot of people have to be really cautious because you can trust your own driving capabilities, but you don’t know about the people around you,” Chamberlain said.

Some drivers who spoke about their experience driving on the highway said they feel safe.

“It’s safe most of the time, except in the afternoon when the traffic is coming back and forth from Jonesboro,” Darin Hammon said.

However, others are nervous, especially with the recent crashes.

“That’s crazy to think about because that could be me. That could be my mom, my cousin, a family member,” Chamberlain said.

This reality has caused some drivers to take alternate routes.

“I make my kids go down 351 and come right up to school street so they can hit the stoplight, so they don’t have to get in the middle of all this traffic,” Schaaf said.

Schaaf explained she usually isn’t even near Highway 49.

“The only reason I came this way today is to get gas and go to my bank,” she said.

The speed limit was reduced near where the highway intersects School Street in Feb. 2022, going from 60 to 50 mph.

ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee explained the reduction has not been in effect long enough to have data on if it has helped or hindered traffic.

He said the department is aware of what happens on the roads, and officials are constantly working to improve different aspects such as visibility.

A study was done to add a stoplight at Pine Log Road. Smithee said while the study is complete, it does not meet warrants.

According to Smithee, ArDOT, along with the city of Brookland and Craighead County, is considering options to fund a possible sign at the Pine Log Road intersection.

He added a study for a stop light at Goobertown Road has been requested, but the department has not completed that study yet.

