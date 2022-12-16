LOOKING BACK: 30 years since closure of Eaker Air Force Base

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Thursday, Dec. 15 marked 30 years since the official closure of the Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville.

The base was created in 1942 as a World War II training center but later became an alert center in the middle of the Cold War. The base was renamed Eaker on May 26, 1988, in honor of General Ira C. Eaker, an air pioneer and first commander of the Mighty Eighth Air Force during World War II.

The official closure of the Eaker Air Force Base was announced in 1991, with the last aircraft leaving the base on Mar. 6, 1992. The closing ceremony was held in Dec. 1992.

The base is now home to the Arkansas Aeroplex and the National Cold War Center after a bill was passed to recognize the base as such.

The iconic location shares the history of the Cold War as well as the air base’s history and impact on Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.