Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man shoots roommate in his sleep over broken microwave, authorities say

Mohave County authorities say they have arrested Robert Hoenshell Jr. in the killing of his...
Mohave County authorities say they have arrested Robert Hoenshell Jr. in the killing of his roommate.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a man is accused of shooting and killing his roommate after an argument over a microwave.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Golden Valley regarding a homicide.

Authorities said Robert Hoenshell Jr., 73, and Everett Yates, 73, lived in the house where Hoenshell reportedly shot and killed Yates.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hoenshell and Yates got into an argument the day before over a damaged microwave. When deputies interviewed Hoenshell, he reportedly told them he had shot Yates while he was asleep.

Hoenshell is facing a first-degree murder charge, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a crash in Brookland
Update: Victims of Highway 49 crash identified
generic crash
Highway 49 reopened after crash
According to officials, a semi-truck driver ran into a powerline on Red Wolf Boulevard sometime...
Power restored, road back open following crash
A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Sharp County.
Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border
According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13...
Victim’s windows shot out while driving

Latest News

Travel is virtually impossible on any major roadway throughout central South Dakota due to a...
Major roads "virtually impassable" throughout central South Dakota
This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Senate passes defense bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate
A shot of the air base sign in 1988 when it was renamed after General Ira C. Eaker.
LOOKING BACK: 30 years since closure of Eaker Air Force Base
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia, New Hampshire latest states to ban TikTok from state computers