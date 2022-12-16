Energy Alert
1 student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school

One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school,...
One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — One student was killed and three other teenagers were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a high school on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

Chicago fire officials said the four 16-year-olds were shot near Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said they were shot outside the school.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four teens were taken to Stroger Hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, another boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ahern said.

Police and paramedics responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m.

A Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman did not immediately responded to an emailed request for comment.

